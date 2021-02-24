Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $13,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Match Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 311,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,409 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $161.33 on Wednesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,325 shares of company stock worth $17,131,256 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

