Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.40-8.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.41499-2.4827 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.41 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on DOOR. Wedbush upped their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Masonite International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. The company had a trading volume of 250,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

