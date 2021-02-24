Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.53. 12,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,541. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo has a twelve month low of $143.90 and a twelve month high of $284.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.14.

In other news, EVP Anand Sampath sold 30,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total transaction of $7,967,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,644,211.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,334. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

