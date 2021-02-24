Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Position Increased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,341,000 after buying an additional 138,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,855,000 after buying an additional 102,659 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 913,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,623,000 after buying an additional 17,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Argus raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $534,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MAR traded up $6.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.82. The company had a trading volume of 113,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,593,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.18 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.66. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $149.67.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.