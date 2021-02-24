Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) (CVE:MLN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) (CVE:MLN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 24,350 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$20.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Marlin Gold Mining Ltd. (MLN.V) (CVE:MLN)

Marlin Gold Mining Ltd., primarily explores for, develops, and produces gold in the Americas. The company also explores for silver. It holds a 100% interest in the La Trinidad mine comprising 9 concessions located in Sinaloa; and the Gavilanes property covering an area of 8,832 hectares located in the San Dimas mining district in Durango, Mexico.

