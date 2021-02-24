Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marathon Patent Group Inc. is a patent and patent rights acquisition and licensing company. The Company acquires patents from a wide-range of patent holders from individual inventors to Fortune 500 companies. It serves its clients through two complementary business units: IP Services and IP Licensing and Enforcement business. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. is based in Alexandria, Virginia. “

Get Marathon Patent Group alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.77 and a beta of 4.33.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,351,500 shares of company stock worth $47,137,455. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. F3Logic LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group Company Profile

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Patent Group (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Patent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Patent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.