ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 153.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 4.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 48.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of ManTech International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MANT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManTech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.50.

ManTech International Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.