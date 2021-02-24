Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Stake Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 556.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 61.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

MANH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,150. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $124.12 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.59.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

