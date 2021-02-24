MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,873 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,163 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.93. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $48,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,367,790.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,445 shares of company stock worth $2,929,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

