MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,354,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $990,472.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.54. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

