MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $4,273,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,092,978.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $116.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $116.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

