MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $16,330,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE ZBH opened at $161.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,011.75, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

