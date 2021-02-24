MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $4,488,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $220.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $224.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

