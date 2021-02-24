MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on A. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.64.

In related news, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,026,573.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 127,554 shares of company stock worth $14,830,701 over the last ninety days.

NYSE A opened at $122.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

