MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 19.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in F5 Networks by 2.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $213.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Bank of America upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.74.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $324,983.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,405,318. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

