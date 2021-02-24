MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $620,000 Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,109.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.67. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $710.52 and a twelve month high of $1,332.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,043.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,022.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, for a total transaction of $98,298.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

