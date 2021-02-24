MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in American Express by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,102,291 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,278,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Swedbank increased its position in American Express by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 990,735 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $118,323,000 after acquiring an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in American Express by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 423,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,476 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $136.94 on Wednesday. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.92.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

