MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in AMETEK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 749,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $28,205.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,584,153.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,192,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

