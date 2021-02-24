MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys 27 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 27 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $565.68 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $551.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $529.08. The company has a market capitalization of $350.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

