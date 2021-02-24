MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 617,460 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $168,665,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Oakmont Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 193,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $52,778,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total value of $17,246,985.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB opened at $265.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.37. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FB. Barclays upped their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

