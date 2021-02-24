Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $52.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.42 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 6,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $197,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 341,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David Day sold 18,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $350,561.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,694.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,734 shares of company stock valued at $7,402,995. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

