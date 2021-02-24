Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$100.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target upped by TD Securities to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MG opened at C$108.17 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.50. The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.07.

In other news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 53,503 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.87, for a total transaction of C$4,647,762.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,226,120.73. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total value of C$12,022,046.84. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,238 shares of company stock worth $25,866,365.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.