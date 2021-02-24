Magna International (TSE:MG) PT Raised to C$100.00

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its price target upped by TD Securities to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of MG opened at C$108.17 on Monday. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$33.22 and a 52-week high of C$110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$78.50. The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 billion and a PE ratio of 71.07.
About Magna International
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?
Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.