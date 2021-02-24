Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

MGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Magna International from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $74.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.60.

NYSE MGA opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. Magna International has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $1,237,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in Magna International during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Magna International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Magna International by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 52,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $7,122,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

