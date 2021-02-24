Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) – Raymond James boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Magna International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Magna International from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Magna International to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

MG stock opened at C$108.17 on Tuesday. Magna International has a twelve month low of C$33.22 and a twelve month high of C$110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.12. The stock has a market cap of C$32.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$96.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$78.50.

In related news, Senior Officer James Joseph Tobin Sr. sold 110,169 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.48, for a total transaction of C$9,196,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,103.59. Also, Director Tommy Joseph Skudutis sold 146,566 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$82.02, for a total value of C$12,022,046.84. Insiders have sold a total of 310,238 shares of company stock worth $25,866,365 in the last three months.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.549 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.12%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

