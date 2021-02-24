Madison Wealth Management Sells 868 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,244,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,258 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.54. The company had a trading volume of 300,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,325. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $53.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

