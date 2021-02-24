Madison Wealth Management Sells 570 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Madison Wealth Management lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.80. 209,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,532,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The company has a market cap of $116.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.77.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

