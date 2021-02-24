Madison Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Management reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 39,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 277,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $391.72. The company had a trading volume of 181,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.33 and a 200-day moving average of $358.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

