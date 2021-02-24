Madison Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.5% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,753,000 after buying an additional 958,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,036,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,293,000 after buying an additional 677,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,886,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $810,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381,054 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $391,992,000 after acquiring an additional 427,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $8.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.49. The stock had a trading volume of 253,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,793. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.15. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

