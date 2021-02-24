Madison Wealth Management Increases Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,310 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,574,000 after purchasing an additional 46,599 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 681,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,521,000 after purchasing an additional 403,108 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 67.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after purchasing an additional 234,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

AAP traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.10. 10,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,945. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $177.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

