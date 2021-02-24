Madison Wealth Management Has $1 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 28,086 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,317,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.72. 21,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,505. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.24. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $169.00.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.