Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Cormark

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$12.70 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.80 to C$12.80 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.67.

LUN opened at C$14.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$12.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.66. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley bought 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$272,306.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,432,446.10. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Insiders have purchased 294,990 shares of company stock worth $1,659,318 over the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

