Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 129,259 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $86,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 14.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,419 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $1,407,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 22.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total value of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $322.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $343.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

