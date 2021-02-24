LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.54

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $134.54 and last traded at $134.51, with a volume of 3905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on LPLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,446,151.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,447 shares of company stock worth $1,740,081 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter valued at about $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

