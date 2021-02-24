Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $125,000 Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Linde by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Linde by 272.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $257.15. The stock had a trading volume of 45,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.45%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.24.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

