Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,433,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,394 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 48.1% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after buying an additional 112,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 3,833.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 188,737 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in LCI Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 189,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

NYSE LCII opened at $152.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.45. LCI Industries has a one year low of $55.29 and a one year high of $153.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $648,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,875 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $851,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,316 shares of company stock worth $3,558,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.