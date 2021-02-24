Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $692,000 in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the third quarter worth $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 26.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AHCO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

In other news, Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $631,681.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $418,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 257,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AHCO opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of -507.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.