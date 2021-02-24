Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of Accuray worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accuray during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Levine sold 15,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $63,793.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,045,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,254,012.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,484.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $489.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64 and a beta of 2.06. Accuray Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.01.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

