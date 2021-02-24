Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21,525.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.95, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $2,444,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.58.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

