Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,466,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $964,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $913,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

NASDAQ MRNS opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.56 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

