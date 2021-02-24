Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 9,140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $77,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its position in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Visa by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $212.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

