Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Purchases 266,290 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,290 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.65% of Cognex worth $90,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Cognex by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after purchasing an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Cognex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.90.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,200 shares of company stock worth $5,662,460. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $83.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.08. Cognex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.