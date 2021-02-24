Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $76.37 Million Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) by 74.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,242 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.88% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $76,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,433 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,903,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,517,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,464,000 after purchasing an additional 397,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBIO. Mizuho boosted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.81. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $73.50.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,539,901 shares of company stock worth $214,439,293. Company insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

