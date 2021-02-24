Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,804,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328,440 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $115,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Bank of America by 14.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,498,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,675,000 after purchasing an additional 688,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market cap of $307.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

