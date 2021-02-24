Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Buys 1,052,330 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052,330 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $103,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 145,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $44.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.