Loom Network (LOOM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $57.47 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Loom Network has a market cap of $116.87 million and $57.47 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00056569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.59 or 0.00770542 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00033517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00039554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006629 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00060444 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,339.94 or 0.04700411 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

LOOM is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,520,754 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

