Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.15.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $346.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $337.92 and a 200 day moving average of $365.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $424.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

