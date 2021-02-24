LocalCoinSwap Price Up 0.3% Over Last Week (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $244.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00074615 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002655 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00035147 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,949,714 coins and its circulating supply is 51,736,937 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.