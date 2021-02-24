Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Declares GBX 0.57 Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 38.92 ($0.51). 308,640,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,582,453. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.85 ($0.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 32.07.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLOY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) price objective on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Insiders have bought a total of 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437 over the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.