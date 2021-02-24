Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 43 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 39.34 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.85 ($0.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.07.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 377,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 378,947 shares of company stock valued at $14,021,437.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

