Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 43 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target from equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.30% from the stock’s current price.
LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 37 ($0.48) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 39.33 ($0.51).
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 39.34 ($0.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 53.85 ($0.70). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.07.
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
