LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of LKQ opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. LKQ has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $40.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,519,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,870,000 after buying an additional 1,283,097 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 48,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

